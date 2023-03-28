NYC public advocate holding rally, calling for Mets to rename Citi Field

New York Public Advocate Jumaane Williams is asking the Mets to rename the stadium, claiming Citibank invests too much in the fossil-fuel industry.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- A local elected official has called on the New York Mets to change the name of their stadium.

Public advocate Jumaane Williams is calling on the team's owner to rename Citi Field over climate change concerns.

According to Williams, the stadium's namesake, Citibank, is the second-largest fossil fuel financier in the US and has made significant investments in the fossil fuel industry.

Williams has also planned a rally at Citi Hall to further the push, asking the team and owner, Steve Cohen, to end their relationship with the bank.

Citibank says it recognizes the importance of transitioning to a low-carbon economy.

