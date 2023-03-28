Lee Goldberg helps Food Bank for NYC celebrate 40 years with Empire State Building lighting

MANHATTAN (WABC) -- Food Bank for New York City is turning 40 this year, and Channel 7 Eyewitness News is joining the celebration by lighting up Gotham's skyline.

Lee Goldberg, chief meteorologist for Eyewitness News, will join the CEO and president of Food Bank for NYC, Leslie Gordon, to "flip the switch" to light up the tower in orange and blue. Friends, supporters and colleagues, including the organization's Board of Directors, will attend the bash.

Since 1983, Food Bank for NYC has provided more than 1.4 billion meals to New Yorkers in need. The organization continues to assist about 1.6 million New Yorkers, helping them on their journey to achieving food security.

You can tune in and watch live footage of the tower on the Empire State Building's live cam from 7:17 p.m. on March 29 until 2 a.m. the next morning.

You can also catch a glimpse of the tower during Lee's AccuWeather forecast during Eyewitness News at 11.

