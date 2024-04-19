A Sterling weekend of New York sports: Knicks, Rangers, Islanders in playoffs

NEW YORK (WABC) -- It's a big sports weekend in New York as the Knicks, Rangers, and Islanders open their playoff series, and the Yankees celebrate the retirement of their legendary broadcaster.

John Sterling will be honored in a ceremony before Saturday's game in the Bronx against Tampa Bay. The game starts at 1:05 p.m.

Sterling, known for decades of indelible, personalized home run calls, announced his immediate retirement Monday at age 85.

"I have been able to do what I wanted, broadcasting for 64 years," Sterling said in a statement. "As a little boy growing up in New York as a Yankees fan, I was able to broadcast the Yankees for 36 years. It's all to my benefit, and I leave very, very happy. I look forward to seeing everyone again on Saturday."

NHL PLAYOFFS: Islanders and Rangers

Saturday 5:00 p.m. Islanders at Carolina

The Carolina Hurricanes host the New York Islanders to start the Eastern Conference first round.

The Hurricanes won 16 of their final 21 games, many of them after acquiring Jake Guentzel and Evgeny Kuznetsov at the trade deadline. They're in the playoffs for a sixth consecutive year under Rod Brind'Amour, their 2006 Cup-winning captain who has created a winning culture.

The Islanders found their rhythm from late March into April, and that secured them a playoff spot and powers their postseason hopes. The Islanders have a white-hot goaltender in Semyon Varlamov (who is 8-1-1 in starts since March 10) leading the way. What the Islanders lacked in identity earlier this year has finally come together under new coach Patrick Roy.

Sunday 3:00 p.m. Washington at Rangers (Watch on ESPN)

The Rangers, who won the Presidents' Trophy, have home-ice advantage throughout the postseason and open Sunday against eighth-seeded Washington.

Igor Shesterkin, like Vasilevskiy, has won the Vezina as the league's best goalie, and this season winger Artemi Panarin has been one of the most productive and valuable players on any team.

What could set the Rangers apart? Maybe its depth, which comes in handy in the playoffs when unlikely players become heroes.

"It might not be the headliners - it might be somebody you go, this guy just got four goals in a series and that was the turning point," said former player Ray Ferraro, now an ESPN analyst." You know who I think of? It could be Kaapo Kakko. It could be a guy like that, who had a trying year."

NBA Playoffs: New York Knicks

Saturday 6:00 p.m. Philadelphia at Knicks (Watch on ESPN)

The New York Knicks host the Philadelphia 76ers in game one of the Eastern Conference first round.

The Knicks advanced to the conference semifinals last season, when they lost to the Miami Heat. It marked just the second playoff appearance for New York in the past 10 seasons, which included a seven-year stretch without postseason play.

New York went 3-1 against Philadelphia during the regular season.

The Knicks won the last regular season meeting 106-79 on March 12 led by 20 points from Josh Hart, while Kelly Oubre Jr. scored 19 points for the 76ers.

Information from ESPN and the Associated Press

