NYACK, Rockland County (WABC) -- Police have made an arrest in the shooting death of a West Haverstraw man in Nyack.
The suspect in police custody is facing second-degree murder charges.
Ryan Franklin was discovered with gunshot wounds on a Nyack street early Friday morning.
He later died at a nearby hospital.
Just 20 hours later, police in Maryland arrested 33-year-old Jason Max Jabouin during a traffic stop in Maryland.
Rockland County police officials praised the immediate cooperation between several law enforcement agencies.
Nyack murder suspect arrested in Maryland
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News