Video shows 12-year-old girl being dragged by necklace snatching burglars on motor scooter in Queens

Two men are suspected in at least seven necklace snatchings, including one caught on video in Queens showing them dragging a 12-year-old girl.

Police say the girl was walking home from school on October 24 on Layton Street in Elmhurst when the video shows the two men, riding on a moped, drive up next to her on the sidewalk.

In the video one of the men can be seen grabbing a necklace from her neck, the driver of the moped hits the gas, and they drag her several feet.

The driver of the scooter then loses control, slams into a parked car and the motor bike ends up on its side.

That's when the other man appears to violently rip the necklace from the girl's next and the two suspects then take off down the sidewalk.

Investigators say all of the robberies happened between October 24 and November 7 in Jackson Heights, Elmhurst, and Corona.

So far, they've gotten away with seven necklaces.

