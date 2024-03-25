Third annual AAPI Cultural Heritage parade in New York City to be held May 19

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The Better Chinatown USA society will hold New York City's annual AAPI Cultural Heritage parade on Sunday, May 19.

The festivities will take place along Sixth Avenue, from 44th to 55th streets in Manhattan.

This will be the third year for the parade that celebrates Asian American and Pacific Islander heritage.

