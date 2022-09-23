'The shortest tour of all time': This may be New York City's smallest apartment

What may be the smallest apartment in New York City has garnered a lot of attention on social media this week.
It measures just 80 square feet, or about the size of a parking spot, and is said to be the smallest unit available in the city.
Alaina Randazzo lives in the Midtown Manhattan apartment with her dog, Pimento.
She moved there from a luxury hi-rise building.
Watch the video above to get a tour of the place and learn why Randazzo made the decision to downsize to the tiny space.
ALSO READ | '2 Milligrams: Fatal Dose': The crisis of fentanyl, America's hidden killer
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Submit a News Tip