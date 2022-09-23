'The shortest tour of all time': This may be New York City's smallest apartment

What may be the smallest apartment in New York City has garnered a lot of attention on social media this week.

It measures just 80 square feet, or about the size of a parking spot, and is said to be the smallest unit available in the city.

Alaina Randazzo lives in the Midtown Manhattan apartment with her dog, Pimento.

She moved there from a luxury hi-rise building.

Watch the video above to get a tour of the place and learn why Randazzo made the decision to downsize to the tiny space.

