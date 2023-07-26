NYC to hold its first Anti-Rat Community Day of Action on August 12

New York City Mayor Eric Adams has announced an Anti-Rat Community Day of Action on Aug. 12.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Set your alarms and mark your calendars: New York City will be holding its first Anti-Ray Community Day of Action next month.

According to Mayor Eric Adams marked August 12th as the big date.

"It takes all of us to win the war on rats," said Mayor Adams. "So, I encourage New Yorkers to keep composting, keep putting your trash in containers, and I hope to see you out there at one of our 'Anti-Rat Community Days of Action.'"

Taking place in the Harlem Rat Mitigation Zone, the first Anti-Rat Community Day of Action will be co-hosted by the BUFNY II/Harlem Street Tenants Association.

Bringing together the city and community partners, the aim for the program is to equip participants with the knowledge and resource they need to keep their communities rat-free.

Activities on the day will include best practice tips on street tree care, waste/litter management, and rodent mitigation.

In the coming months, the city will also co-host additional days of action across all boroughs.

