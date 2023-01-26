Brooklyn man expected to plead guilty in connection with 2021 attack on Jewish man in Times Square

This attack happened amid dueling demonstrations over the deadly conflict between Israel and Hamas, the Palestinian militant group ruling the Gaza Strip.

TIMES SQUARE (WABC) -- A Brooklyn man is expected to plead guilty in connection with an attack against a Jewish man in Times Square.

Waseem Awaw-Deh will appear in a Lower Manhattan court room on Thursday. The incident occurred back in May 2021.

The victim was wearing a yarmulke when he was jumped while walking into a pro-Israel protest.

Pro-Israel and pro-Palestine protesters both took to the streets of Manhattan in May 2021, as a mutual cease-fire went into effect. At times, the two groups collided and fights broke out.

Awaw-Deh is expected to plead guilty to attempted assault as a hate crime. He faces six months of jail under a controversial plea deal that has been at the center of criticism recently.

Two other people are facing prison sentences of up to 15 years.

