Brooklyn man expected to plead guilty in connection with 2021 attack on Jewish man in Times Square

TIMES SQUARE (WABC) -- A Brooklyn man is expected to plead guilty in connection with an attack against a Jewish man in Times Square.
Waseem Awaw-Deh will appear in a Lower Manhattan court room on Thursday. The incident occurred back in May 2021.
The victim was wearing a yarmulke when he was jumped while walking into a pro-Israel protest.
This attack happened amid dueling demonstrations over the deadly conflict between Israel and Hamas, the Palestinian militant group ruling the Gaza Strip.
Pro-Israel and pro-Palestine protesters both took to the streets of Manhattan in May 2021, as a mutual cease-fire went into effect. At times, the two groups collided and fights broke out.
Awaw-Deh is expected to plead guilty to attempted assault as a hate crime. He faces six months of jail under a controversial plea deal that has been at the center of criticism recently.
Two other people are facing prison sentences of up to 15 years.
