Brooklyn apartment fire that injured 5 may have been caused by lithium-ion battery

ByEyewitness News WABC logo
Sunday, September 24, 2023 2:53AM
KENSINGTON, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Five people were injured in an apartment fire in Brooklyn that may have been caused by a lithium-ion battery.

The fire broke out around 12:15 Saturday afternoon near the intersection of East 8th Street and Avenue C in the Kensington section.

Sixty firefighters were called to the scene to put the fourth-floor fire out.

The condition and ages of the victims are currently unknown.

