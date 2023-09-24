Brooklyn apartment fire that injured 5 may have been caused by lithium-ion battery

KENSINGTON, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Five people were injured in an apartment fire in Brooklyn that may have been caused by a lithium-ion battery.

The fire broke out around 12:15 Saturday afternoon near the intersection of East 8th Street and Avenue C in the Kensington section.

Sixty firefighters were called to the scene to put the fourth-floor fire out.

The condition and ages of the victims are currently unknown.

ALSO READ | NYC pediatrician overcomes challenges in Venezuela to inspire patients in the Bronx

----------

* More Brooklyn news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.