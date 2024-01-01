WATCH LIVE

1 firefighter among 4 injured in East New York, Brooklyn apartment fire

ByEyewitness News WABC logo
Monday, January 1, 2024 2:01AM
EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Firefighters are battling intense flames at a Brooklyn apartment fire.

The fire broke out on fourth-floor scaffolding at the Boulevard Houses on Scheneck Ave in East New York just before 7:30 on Sunday.

The fire quickly escalated to four alarms after spreading to several units.

One firefighter and three others were taken to the hospital with injuries. Their conditions are currently unknown.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

