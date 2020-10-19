Dancers from NYC Ballet put on rooftop performances at Empire Hotel

Dancers from the New York City ballet put on three performances on Sunday at the Empire Hotel Rooftop.
Each show was an intimate outdoor production, with less than 30 people in the audience.
Musicians perform outside Lincoln Center at legendary venue
Event producer Melissa Gerstein says the concept allowed ballet dancers to perform once again while maintaining social distancing guidelines.
"I thought it would be very clever to ballet above Lincoln Center - this is their home, so to see them dance again, and for dance to come to life in person is just thrilling," said Gerstein.
The rooftop performances also helped raise money for the 'Dancers of NYCB' relief fund.
