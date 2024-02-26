Police: Man strikes woman in head with baseball bat on Manhattan street

CHELSEA, Manhattan (WABC) -- A man is wanted for a violent attack with a baseball bat in Chelsea.

Detectives say the man struck a 25-year-old woman on the head as she walked along 7th Avenue two weeks ago.

It appears the attack was unprovoked.

The woman suffered a gash on her head along with some bruising.

The suspect is described as a man with a medium build. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, gray pants, a blue knit hat, and gray sneakers.

