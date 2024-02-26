Police: Man strikes woman in head with baseball bat on Manhattan street

CHELSEA, Manhattan (WABC) -- A man is wanted for a violent attack with a baseball bat in Chelsea.
Detectives say the man struck a 25-year-old woman on the head as she walked along 7th Avenue two weeks ago.
It appears the attack was unprovoked.
The woman suffered a gash on her head along with some bruising.
The suspect is described as a man with a medium build. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, gray pants, a blue knit hat, and gray sneakers.
ALSO READ | Man biking to mosque killed in Bronx hit and run
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.