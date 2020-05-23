coronavirus new york city

Coronavirus News: New York City beaches open for holiday weekend, no swimming allowed

By Eyewitness News
CONEY ISLAND, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Some beaches in New York City will be open this holiday weekend, but there are major restrictions in place to encourage social distancing.

Coney Island and other city beaches are not allowing swimming.

There is no gatherings allowed and sports on the beaches as the Parks Department will be on hand to enforce it, backed up by the NYPD and beach patrol units.

The mayor knows that keeping beaches closed -- at least for swimming - is an unpopular opinion, nevertheless, that's what he is sticking to.

"It's very discouraging because we've made so much progress in the city," Coney Island resident Brian Ball said. "It's like we are being punished."

De Blasio said the decision on beaches will stay in place even if the city enters phase one of reopening.

The red flags are up at the beaches, but New York City lifeguards began training this week. It will take a couple of weeks before their ready, but it is unclear when they will be back on the beaches.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE



COVID-19 Help, Information and Resources

UPDATES

New York state
New Jersey
Connecticut
Long Island
Grieving the lost: Tri-State residents who have died



RELATED INFORMATION

Share your coronavirus story with Eyewitness News
Stimulus check scams and other coronavirus hoaxes
Coronavirus prevention: how clean are your hands?
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Total count of NYC COVID-19 cases based on patient address

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew york citybrooklynconey islandcoronavirus new york citymedicalreopen nyccoronavirushospitalscoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus new yorkcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19healthbeachesbusinesshospitaljones beachconey islandnyc newsmemorial day
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW YORK CITY
Staten Island officials claim borough has met criteria to open
Car rental company Hertz files for bankruptcy amid coronavirus pandemic
Car rental company Hertz files for bankruptcy amid coronavirus pandemic
FDNY EMS chief saluted for coordinating out-of-town ambulances helping NYC
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Governor Cuomo signs order allowing gatherings of 10 or less
Staten Island officials claim borough has met criteria to open
AccuWeather: Cool and damp
Man caught in strong current drowns in Queens beach
Car rental company Hertz files for bankruptcy amid coronavirus pandemic
Knicks legend Patrick Ewing tweets he tested positive for COVID-19
PAPD members make girl an honorary K-9 officer
Show More
Trump demands churches be allowed to reopen, threatens governors
NJ outdoor gatherings limit changed; indicators fall dramatically
NYPD rescues man who climbed to top of Brooklyn Bridge
FDNY EMS chief saluted for coordinating out-of-town ambulances helping NYC
Son accused of stabbing dad on Zoom call charged with murder
More TOP STORIES News