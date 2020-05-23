Coronavirus News: New York City beaches open for holiday weekend, no swimming allowed

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

CONEY ISLAND, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Some beaches in New York City will be open this holiday weekend, but there are major restrictions in place to encourage social distancing.Coney Island and other city beaches are not allowing swimming.There is no gatherings allowed and sports on the beaches as the Parks Department will be on hand to enforce it, backed up by the NYPD and beach patrol units.The mayor knows that keeping beaches closed -- at least for swimming - is an unpopular opinion, nevertheless, that's what he is sticking to."It's very discouraging because we've made so much progress in the city," Coney Island resident Brian Ball said. "It's like we are being punished."De Blasio said the decision on beaches will stay in place even if the city enters phase one of reopening.The red flags are up at the beaches, but New York City lifeguards began training this week. It will take a couple of weeks before their ready, but it is unclear when they will be back on the beaches.