Prosecutors won't file criminal charges against NYPD officers in Belt Parkway shooting

BATH BEACH, Brooklyn (WABC) -- State Prosecutors are not filing criminal charges against two NYPD officers who killed a man when he pointed a BB gun at them.

The State Attorney General says the object Brian Astarita was holding looked like a semi-automatic handgun.

The shooting happened in November of 2021.

One of the officers had pulled the man over for speeding on the Belt Parkway.

Police say Astarita tried to escape and gave chase before the suspect turned the weapon on the officers.

