'Suicide by cop' eyed in Brooklyn police-involved traffic stop shooting

EMBED <>More Videos

Man shot, killed by police after traffic stop in Brooklyn

BATH BEACH, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police officials believe so called "suicide by cop" may be the motive behind a deadly police-involved traffic stop shooting on the Belt Parkway in Brooklyn Thursday.

Authorities say 65-year-old Brian Astarita was holding a BB gun as he advanced on an officer, an apparent attempt to die by provoking police into opening fire.

It happened around 4 p.m. in the eastbound lanes near the Bay 8th Street exit in Bath Beach, where an NYPD highway officer stopped a Jeep Cherokee for speeding.

As she approached the vehicle, the driver fled, and the officer followed the vehicle, eventually pulling her unmarked vehicle in front of his car.

TOP NEWS | Mom of missing New Jersey teen charged with endangering welfare of child
EMBED More News Videos

The mother of a missing 14-year-old who was found safe nearly a month after she first disappeared has been charged with endangering the welfare of a child.


The suspect rear-ended the officer and continued eastbound on the highway, police said.

The officer requested backup, and with the help of an additional highway unit, they pulled the vehicle over 200 yards east of the Bay Parkway Avenue entrance.

They say Astarita, the sole occupant, exited the Jeep and moved toward the officers with the gun.

The officers told him to drop the weapon, but he continued to advance, prompting them to fire multiple rounds.

Astarita was struck several times and died at the hospital.

ALSO READ | Good Samaritans intervene after woman shoved onto subway tracks in Times Square
EMBED More News Videos

Witnesses jumped into action to stop the suspect from getting away and helped the victim off the tracks to safety.


No officers were injured.

Police said the man had seven prior arrests.

"It's a dangerous situation," NYPD Chief of Department Rodney Harrison said Thursday. "It's unfortunate there had to be a negative ending, but we did what we had to do to stop the threat."

----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
bath beachbrooklynnew york citypolice involved shootingpolice shootingnypdtraffic
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
220 passengers stuck on Amtrak train heading to NYC due to bad weather
Why are so many vaccinated people getting COVID-19 lately?
'We have to open up,' Adams says of COVID closures in NYC
17 reputed gang members charged in series of NYC shootings
COVID Updates: Pediatric cases rise, scientists study French variant
COVID surge: NYC school attendance lags, NY studying hospitalizations
Receive a child tax credit? Look out for a letter from the IRS
Show More
AccuWeather: Winter Weather Advisory for NY, NJ during AM commute
I-95 traffic pileup in Virginia leaves hundreds stranded
Nirvana 'Nevermind' baby cover suit dismissed
Powerball jackpot surges to $610M, 7th largest ever
Man shot during attempted carjacking in Queens
More TOP STORIES News