Homeless man killed in stabbing outside Bronx bodega

It happened Saturday afternoon along West Fordham Road near Sedgwick Ave in University Heights. Josh Einiger has the details.

UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, The Bronx (WABC) -- A homeless man is dead after a stabbing in the Bronx.

It happened Saturday afternoon along West Fordham Road near Sedgwick Ave in University Heights.

Police say the 59-year-old homeless man was standing outside a smoke shop when the manager of the store emerged carrying a stack of boxes.

Police say the man may have bumped the 59-year-old, who then picked a fight with the manager. They say he then took a swing at the manager, and another employee of the bodega put the 59-year-old into a chokehold and stabbed him in the neck.

The manager then took the victim's cane and started beating him with it.

Police have arrested Vernon Gowdy, 54, and charged him with murder, manslaughter and criminal possession of a weapon.

