Body recovered in waters off Coney Island

Police are still working to confirm the identity, but rescue teams had been searching for a 15-year-old boy who was swept away on Thursday afternoon.

CONEY ISLAND, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A body has been recovered in the waters off Coney Island.

The body was found around 9:30 p.m. Saturday.

The teen and his 14-year-old brother were playing in shallow water by a jetty when they got swept away by a current.

Witnesses pulled the younger boy to safety.

