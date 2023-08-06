Crystal Cranmore reports as tolls on nine MTA bridges and tunnels went up Sunday.

Toll hikes now in effect on MTA bridges and tunnels. What you need to know for the morning commute

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- It now costs more to take MTA bridges and tunnels after tolls recently approved by the agency went into effect Sunday.

Tolls on nine MTA bridges and tunnels have risen an average of 5.5% and as much as 10% for those who don't have E-Z Pass.

New Passenger Vehicle Rates

E-ZPass = $6.94 | Mid-Tier = $9.11 | Tolls by Mail / Non-NYCSC E-ZPass = $11.19

Robert F. Kennedy Bridge

Bronx-Whitestone Bridge

Throgs Neck Bridge

Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge

Queens Midtown Tunnel

Hugh L. Carey Tunnel

E-ZPass = $3.18 | Mid-Tier = $5.04 | Tolls by Mail / Non-NYCSC E-ZPass = $8.25

Henry Hudson Bridge

E-ZPass = $2.60 | Mid-Tier = $4.11 | Tolls by Mail / Non-NYCSC E-ZPass = $5.60

Cross Bay Bridge

Marine Parkway Bridge

Drivers can find more information at the MTA's website.

