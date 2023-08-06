Toll hikes now in effect on MTA bridges and tunnels. What you need to know for the morning commute

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- It now costs more to take MTA bridges and tunnels after tolls recently approved by the agency went into effect Sunday.
Tolls on nine MTA bridges and tunnels have risen an average of 5.5% and as much as 10% for those who don't have E-Z Pass.
New Passenger Vehicle Rates
E-ZPass = $6.94 | Mid-Tier = $9.11 | Tolls by Mail / Non-NYCSC E-ZPass = $11.19
- Robert F. Kennedy Bridge
- Bronx-Whitestone Bridge
- Throgs Neck Bridge
- Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge
- Queens Midtown Tunnel
- Hugh L. Carey Tunnel
E-ZPass = $3.18 | Mid-Tier = $5.04 | Tolls by Mail / Non-NYCSC E-ZPass = $8.25
- Henry Hudson Bridge
E-ZPass = $2.60 | Mid-Tier = $4.11 | Tolls by Mail / Non-NYCSC E-ZPass = $5.60
- Cross Bay Bridge
- Marine Parkway Bridge
Drivers can find more information at the MTA's website.
