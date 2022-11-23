6 injured, including 4 firefighters, in Bronx house fire

Crews are on the scene battling a fire at a two-story home in the Hunts Point section of the Bronx. Shannon Sohn was live in Newscopter 7.

HUNTS POINT, Bronx (WABC) -- Several people were injured, including four firefighters, after a fire broke out a home in the Bronx Wednesday.

The fire started around 4:30 p.m. at a two-story home located at 746 Manida Street in the Hunts Point section, according to FDNY officials.

The fire quickly spread to a second alarm and about 25 units and over 100 firefighters reported to the scene.

The FDNY said six people, including four firefighters, were treated for minor injuries.

The fire was quickly knocked down and placed under control around 5:45 p.m.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

