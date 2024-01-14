Woman killed after being struck by two SUVs while crossing Bronx street

MELROSE, The Bronx (WABC) -- A 53-year-old woman was killed when she was struck by two SUVs while crossing a street in the Bronx.

It happened on East 156th Street and Melrose Ave just after 7 p.m. Saturday.

The driver of a white vehicle struck the woman and then fled the scene. Moments later a second driver going in the other direction hit the woman - he pulled over.

Relatives of the woman rushed to the scene, and were overcome with grief.

Police have not said whether they have been able to pull the license plate of the vehicle that fled.

