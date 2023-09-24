  • Full Story
At least 1 injured when car slams into Brooklyn restaurant

ByEyewitness News WABC logo
Sunday, September 24, 2023 2:20AM
CANARSIE, Brooklyn (WABC) -- At least one person was injured after a car slammed into a restaurant in Brooklyn.

It happened around 8:45 p.m. Saturday near the intersection of Rockaway Parkway and Seaview Avenue in Canarsie.

The exact number of injuries are unclear.

This is a breaking story, check back for details.

