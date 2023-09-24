At least 1 injured when car slams into Brooklyn restaurant

CANARSIE, Brooklyn (WABC) -- At least one person was injured after a car slammed into a restaurant in Brooklyn.
It happened around 8:45 p.m. Saturday near the intersection of Rockaway Parkway and Seaview Avenue in Canarsie.
The exact number of injuries are unclear.
This is a breaking story, check back for details.
ALSO READ | NYC pediatrician overcomes challenges in Venezuela to inspire patients in the Bronx
----------
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News
Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.