Crews respond to floor collapse in East Side building

EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Crews responded to a floor collapse in a building on the East Side of Manhattan.

It happened just after 2 p.m. Sunday at the building on 310 E. 50th Street between 1st and 2nd Ave. The FDNY says the rear of the third floor of the four-story townhouse collapsed to the second floor.

The home was vacant and boarded up. No injuries were reported.

This comes as a cleanup process continues in Lower Manhattan after a deadly garage collapse.

MORE | Dash cam video provides first look inside Lower Manhattan parking garage as it collapsed The century old garage pancaked without warning earlier this week, not only crushing vehicles, but injuring garage workers and killing the manager, Willis Moore.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More Manhattan news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.