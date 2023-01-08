  • Watch Now
East Harlem street renamed for Burger King worker killed in robbery

ByEyewitness News via WABC logo
Sunday, January 8, 2023 10:52PM
EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- A street corner in East Harlem is now named in memory of a 19-year-old fast food worker who was shot and killed in a robbery last year.

A ceremony was held Sunday at the corner of East 116th Street and Lexington Avenue to unveil the sign proclaiming it 'Kristal Bayron-Nieves Way.'

Monday marks one year since the young woman's murder during her overnight shift at a Burger King on that block.

Mayor Adams attended the event, as well as Bayron-Nieves' mother, who made remarks in Spanish.

The accused gunman, Winston Glynn is behind bars and is charged with first-degree murder.

