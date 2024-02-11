MTA bus driver disarms man who pulled knife on him in Lower Manhattan

LOWER MANHATTAN, Manhattan (WABC) -- An MTA bus driver took a beating on Saturday - but fought back against an unruly passenger.

The driver was operating an M15 bus in Lower Manhattan when police say Rashon Eagle, 43, punched him in the head and pulled a knife on him.

The 58-year-old driver says he managed to disarm the suspect and restrain him.

Eagle faces charges including assault and menacing.

The bus driver suffered several bruises on his face and scratches on both of his eyes. He was taken to Bellevue Hospital and is expected to be okay.

