Unusual winter season continues for east, west coasts

In New York City, a wintry mix was expected Monday night into Tuesday, while parts of California braced for yet another dumping of snow.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- It has been everything but a normal winter on both coasts of the United States this season.

In New York City and throughout much of the Tri-State area, we've had virtually no snow. However, out west, the scenery is more reminiscent of a typical east coast winter.

On Monday night, parts of California braced for, yet another dumping of snow forecasted to hit the area in the coming days.

This comes as people are still trapped in the Sierra Nevada mountains, which saw more than three feet of snow in less than 24 hours over the weekend.

The snowfall total for the season now stands at 48.33 feet, surpassing the total from the winter of 2016-2017.

Back in New York City, a wintry mix was expected Monday night into Tuesday, but with only minimal offerings for much of the area.

Eyewitness News meteorologist Jeff Smith and ABC's Melissa Adan break down the wacky weather we've seen on both sides of the country.

