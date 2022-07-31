5 sickened in apparent carbon monoxide leak in office building home to Google's NYC headquarters

CHELSEA, Manhattan (WABC) -- An apparent carbon monoxide leak sickened six people at the Chelsea office building that is home to Google's New York City headquarters, as well as other businesses.

Firefighters responded to 85 10th Avenue around 4:30 p.m. Saturday.

The FDNY says there were reports of elevated carbon monoxide readings on the upper floors.

Five people were treated at the scene, and one was taken to the hospital.

The building had to be ventilated.

