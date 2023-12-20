Pets remembered at secret Central Park tree

CENTRAL PARK, Manhattan (WABC) -- It is Marianne Larsen's happy place in Central Park - where every few days, the animal lover comes and tends to what at first appears to be an evergreen covered with ornaments.

"You are showing people their pets, the loves of their lives, right," said Larsen.

It is so much more. The so-called Pet Memorial Christmas Tree is where folks leave pictures of their dogs, cats, and goldfish who have passed. You will also find notes as well as odds and ends.

Larsen collects everything and sorts and laminates the mementos with help and hangs them back on the tree.

"The rest is up to the world. They come find it and add it," said Larsen.

Larsen's friends started with just a few items in the 80s, and now there are 627 and counting. Part of the charm of the touching tradition is the exact location is a loosely guarded secret - a way to keep the crowds down.

One family left a sweet picture of their pup.

"I was so excited to find it. I didn't realize how sad and overwhelming I'd be," they said.

People in other cities and towns have reached out to Larsen saying they have fallen in love with what she has done, and that they are starting their own trees.

"I met a woman who said she's from Canada and she says she comes here every Christmas and to see all my dogs up there," Larsen adds.

Larsen starts dressing the tree right after Thanksgiving, and in January picks up the keepsakes, makes needed repairs and the next year returns them to their rightful place.

