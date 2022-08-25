Public to sound off on NYC congestion pricing plans

Among those who have objected to congestion pricing are NJ Gov. Phil Murphy, Rockland County Executive Ed Day and Uber

The MTA will begin a series of meetings to hear from the public on its controversial congestion pricing plans. Ken Rosato reports.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The MTA will begin a series of six meetings today to hear from the public on its controversial congestion pricing plans.

Thursday's hearing will be held virtually, starting at 5 p.m. The remaining meetings will be held at various times though August 31. The complete schedule is detailed below.

The agency is considering several different approaches to congestion pricing that could see commuters paying anywhere from $9 to $23 to drive into parts of Manhattan when the plan goes into effect as early as the end of 2023..

The projections were included in an environmental review posted earlier this month that includes seven possible tolling scenarios.

Drivers would pay the peak hour toll of $9, with peak defined as 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. on weekdays and 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on weekends, once per day when they exit the West Side Highway or FDR Drive into the congestion pricing zone.

The entire $23 peak fare would be paid by drivers entering the zone from other directions.

That would offset a 100% rebate on the cost of the East River tolls, 100% of the off-peak toll for Port Authority crossings, and between 90% to 95% of the peak hour Port Authority toll.

RELATED | Bill aims to save money for NJ residents who commute to NYC if congestion pricing takes effect

Other tolls, according to models used by the report's authors to study the tolling program, could include the following:

--$7 to $17 during off-peak hours

--$5 to $12 overnight

Along with only being charged once per day to enter the zone, residents who live south of 60th Street would be able to claim the toll costs on their state income taxes if they make less than $60,000 per year.

Drivers coming from New Jersey through the Lincoln and Holland tunnels or the George Washington Bridge could receive a credit for tolls already paid in some of the seven scenarios.

For example, a driver who pays $13.75 at the George Washington Bridge would pay a congestion fee of just $9.25 to enter the Central Business District. Drivers entering from the avenues-or any of the un-tolled crossings, like the 59th Street Bridge-would pay the full congestion fee.

Drivers on the FDR or the West Side Highway would not be charged unless they exited into the Central Business District.

None of the scenarios, however, would fully credit New Jersey drivers for tolls paid before reaching the congestion pricing zone.

New Jersey Governor. Phil Murphy has said any congestion pricing plan that acts as "a double tax" on New Jersey drivers would be a non starter.

"No way it will happen," Murphy said earlier this month.

Opposition is also coming from Rockland County Executive Ed Day, who is urging residents to speak out against the plan.

And Uber says it is sending out a message today to about 2 million customers, asking them to say no to congestion pricing fees.

The message, which includes a petition, targets New York City riders who have taken Uber trips in the proposed congestion pricing zone over the last year.

FULL SCHEDULE OF PUBLIC HEARINGS

The MTA's congestion pricing hearings are scheduled as follows and will be held online, accessible via the project's website.

Thursday, Aug. 25, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 27, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 28, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Monday, Aug. 29, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 30, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 31, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

