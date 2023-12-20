NYC Council set to approve NYPD 'How Many Stops Act' and solitary confinement ban

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- New York City Council is expected to approve two measures the mayor strongly opposes.

One would ban solitary confinement at city jails in most cases.

The other would require officers to report all street stops.

Advocates of the bills maintain this about accountability and addressing racial disparities in the use of solitary confinement and how police conduct their investigations.

The "How Many Stops Act" would require officers to report every single formal pedestrian stops.

Advocates say the bill aims to hold police officers accountable for unlawful stops and searches that disproportionately affect Black and brown people.

Mayor Eric Adams is against the bill, saying it would hamper police, especially when they speak to several people about one incident.

The city council is also one step closer to banning most forms of solitary confinement in city jails.

The bill would only allow separation from the general population in the most violent cases.

Advocates argue solitary confinement leads to depression, which could lead to self-harm, and minority communities suffer the most.

The bill has re-sparked the debate about whether solitary confinement is torture or a legitimate form of punishment.

The mayor has his thoughts and is vowing to veto the measure if it passes.

"The same violent person that committed a violent act is going to stay in the same violent population that he committed until there's a due process. That's the same if someone comes and commits a felonious assault on you and before the police officer can put them in jail, you need to give them due process before you can put them in jail. Come on," Mayor Adams said.

Communities United for Police Reform and other activists are expected to rally Wednesday at noon in support of the "How Many Stops Act" to pressure city council to pass the legislation.

