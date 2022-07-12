COVID cases increase in NYC as BA.5 subvariant spreads in US

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=12042638" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Concerns are growing as the new omicron subvariant BA.5 becomes the most dominant strain in the United States, accounting for more than 50% of new cases nationwide.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=12041753" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Senator Charles Schumer tested positive for COVID, a spokesperson said.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Health experts are sounding the alarm on the increased spread of COVID spurred by the omicron subvariant BA.5.It now accounts for 54% of new cases in the United States and has been described as "the worst version of the virus."It's highly infectious and largely resistant to the current vaccines.12042638However, hospitalizations remain low, suggesting the vaccines may be preventing serious illness.The infection rate in New York City has surged to nearly 20% in the last two weeks."I think it's important for New Yorkers to understand that there is a lot of COVID being transmitted in the city and the rates are absolutely increasing," said Dr. Jay Varma, Former NYC Mayoral Health Advisor.New York State is launching a new tool in the fight against COVID, a free hotline for those who test positive.If you don't have a healthcare provider, you can call 888-TREAT-NY to get treatment.