coronavirus new york city

COVID cases increase in NYC as BA.5 subvariant spreads in US

COVID-19 update for NYC
By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

COVID BA.5 subvariant causing increased transmission in NYC

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Health experts are sounding the alarm on the increased spread of COVID spurred by the omicron subvariant BA.5.

It now accounts for 54% of new cases in the United States and has been described as "the worst version of the virus."


It's highly infectious and largely resistant to the current vaccines.

ALSO READ | COVID cases undercount leave US with blind spot amid BA.5 spread
12042638
EMBED More News Videos

Concerns are growing as the new omicron subvariant BA.5 becomes the most dominant strain in the United States, accounting for more than 50% of new cases nationwide.



However, hospitalizations remain low, suggesting the vaccines may be preventing serious illness.

The infection rate in New York City has surged to nearly 20% in the last two weeks.

COVID positivity in NYC by borough:



"I think it's important for New Yorkers to understand that there is a lot of COVID being transmitted in the city and the rates are absolutely increasing," said Dr. Jay Varma, Former NYC Mayoral Health Advisor.



New York State is launching a new tool in the fight against COVID, a free hotline for those who test positive.

If you don't have a healthcare provider, you can call 888-TREAT-NY to get treatment.

ALSO READ | Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York tests positive for COVID

EMBED More News Videos

Senator Charles Schumer tested positive for COVID, a spokesperson said.



national geographic covid newsletter sign up


MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE


Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus

Submit a COVID Question
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew york citycoronavirus new york cityhealthcoronaviruscoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus new yorkcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW YORK CITY
Masks urged in NYC as BA.5 COVID cases tick up
Broadway making face masks optional, NYC lowers alert level
NYC health officials urge return to indoor masking
NYC breaks ground on Public Health Laboratory as COVID cases rise
TOP STORIES
NYC shares steps people should take in event of nuclear attack
More monkeypox vaccination slots open today in NYC
Man says he was assaulted trying to help woman being attacked
WABC-TV news director Rehan Aslam dies following glioblastoma battle
Jan. 6 panel probes Trump's 'siren call' to extremists
AccuWeather Alert: Hot with PM storms
Chief judge of top New York court to leave at end of August
Show More
Child sexually assaulted several times, police search for SI suspect
Manhattanhenge 2022: When and where to watch in New York City
New Jersey rental assistance program opens lottery for applications
Biden reveals the Webb Telescope's stunning first image
Suspect wanted in string of NYC stabbings targeting homeless victims
More TOP STORIES News