No changes to NYC mandates; several NYC judges COVID positive, report says

EMBED >More News Videos Bronx District Attorney Darcel Clark shared a letter she sent this week to both Mastercard and Visa, urging them to cut ties with ghost gun sellers.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- COVID isn't over. One example is the fact that some 20 out of 70 New York City judges are now COVID positive after they attended a retreat in Montauk last weekend, according to published reports.Some of the judges with no symptoms have been able to return to work.They are masked as everyone is required to be masked inside state courthouses.Thursday, the CDC's independent advisory committee is expected to meet and recommend Pfizer's booster shots for children ages 5-11.It comes after the FDA authorized the Pfizer shots earlier this week.If recommended, the boosters could be given out as soon as Friday.The boosters are for children five months after they complete their initial vaccine series.With cases rising, New York City has entered the "high alert" level Mayor Eric Adams and the New York City Department of Health are now urging people to use masks while inside public places , including schools.However, the mayor says there are currently no plans to bring back a mask mandate."Variants are going to come. If every variant that comes, we move into shutdown thoughts, we move into panicking, we are not going to function as a city," Adams said. "We are being extremely strategic and we are fighting COVID with not only the tools that we didn't have before, but we're also fighting COVID using the intelligence we need to win in a COVID environment."Asked about former Mayor Bill de Blasio advisor Dr. Jay Varma frequently weighing in on Adams administration policy, the mayor thanked him for his service but didn't mince words."I'm hoping the doctor will respect my role as being the mayor," Adams said. "I'm hoping he will respect that and not constantly weigh-in and allow us to do the job that we supported when he was the Department of Health and Mental Hygiene commissioner."The Department of Education also sent a letter to families, recommending that all public school students 2 and older wear a mask."We recommend that everyone age 2 and older wear a well-fitting mask in all public indoor settings, including at school and early childhood education (ECE) programs, even if not required," the letter read. "Encourage your child to wear a mask while at school or ECE program and when gathering with friends. Your child's school has masks available."New Yorkers can find an at-home test distribution pick-up location most convenient to them and their hours of operation by visiting the city's COVID-19 testing page . New Yorkers with a disability who need assistance or have questions regarding at-home test kits should call 311. Those who are deaf or hard of hearing and use American Sign Language can call via video phone at 646-396-5830.New Yorkers who test positive using an at-home test can call 212-COVID19 to be connected to resources like free meal and care package delivery. Care packages contain personal protection equipment (PPE) for a household of three to quarantine, two rapid antigen at-home tests, and other necessities to help New Yorkers safely isolate.Multiple COVID-19 treatments are available for people ages 12 and older and can be delivered to New Yorkers' homes for free. For more information on COVID-19 treatments, please call 212-COVID19 and press 9 or visit nyc.gov/health/covidtreatments Calling 212-COVID19 provides New Yorkers an immediate connection to a clinician who can refer them to monoclonal antibody treatment or prescribe antiviral medications, like Paxlovid, and arrange to have it delivered to their home that same day for free.