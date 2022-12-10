Suspect in Upper Manhattan baseball bat attack now out on bail, Mayor Adams says

Two men were walking on Amsterdam Avenue near 148th Street in Hamilton Heights last Tuesday. One guy pulled an orange baseball bat from his pants and struck the other man's head.

HAMILTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan (WABC) -- A suspect who police say attacked a man with a baseball bat in Upper Manhattan is now out on bail, Mayor Eric Adams says.

Police say surveillance video shows Karim Azizi taking the bat out of his pants and swinging at another man in Hamilton Heights last month.

The 47-year-old victim fell to the ground and Azizi apparently stomped on him before running away. The victim suffered a laceration and bruises to his head.

Azizi was arrested this past Wednesday.

