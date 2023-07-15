28-year-old man shot, killed near Bronx Criminal Court

A 28-year-old man was shot and killed after a shooting that took place near Bronx criminal court on Friday.

MELROSE, the Bronx (WABC) -- A 28-year-old man was shot and killed just steps away from a Bronx courthouse on Friday.

The gunfire erupted just before 4 p.m. at East 161 Street and Morris Avenue.

Police found the victim, identified as Denzel Plummer, with a gunshot wound to the torso.

Video obtained from Citizen App shows the scene was happened to be a block away from the Bronx Criminal Courthouse.

The victim was taken to NYC Health + Hospitals/Lincoln, where he was pronounced dead.

No arrests have been made.

Police are investigating a motive.

