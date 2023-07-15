Community advocates flooded St. James Park in the Kingsbridge section of the Bronx days after a quadruple shooting that injured two young brothers. CeFaan Kim has the story.

Shooting at St. James Park in the Bronx ignites rally calling for end to gun violence

KINGSBRIDGE HEIGHTS, the Bronx (WABC) -- As police continue their search for the suspect who opened fire into a crowded park in the Bronx earlier this week, community advocates mobilized Friday night in opposition to the gun violence that has plagued their neighborhoods.

Bronx resident Messiah Bracy might be 11 years old, but for some reason his message is one that some grown adults don't seem to get.

"Enough with the gangs, the violence, the blood. No!" he said.

St. James Park in the Bronx is where he finds his daily joy. It's a park where on Friday night, children were greeted by broken crime scene tape as they entered.

Michelle Haynes is his mother.

"I have not been outside in two days," she said. "Everybody has been very -- get what you need, get where you need to go and get back inside."

So, community advocates flooded the park after a quadruple shooting Tuesday.

Two brothers, ages 3 and 6, were struck by bullets.

On Friday, police released images of the two suspects wanted in the shooting.

One of them fired shots indiscriminately into a crowd while riding on an illegal scooter.

A police officer carried one of the brothers in his arms and drove him to the hospital.

The violence has had everyone's attention since the shooting. On Friday night, advocates' message was center stage.

RELATED: Eyewitness News is tracking crime and safety across New York City and in your neighborhood

"I challenge you to do better. To take care of this community the same way you'd take care of your mother, of your cousin, of your little sister," New York City Councilwoman Pierina Ana Sanchez said.

Police are offering $3,500 in reward money for information that may lead to the arrests of the two suspects.

Advocates at the park say, if you know something, don't do it for the money. Do it for your community.

