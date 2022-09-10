69-year-old man robbed in Bronx elevator

BRONX (WABC) -- Police are looking for the person who robbed a 69-year-old man in an elevator in the Bronx on Friday.

The suspect had a knife and stole $13 in cash from the man. He looked through the man's belongings and did not steal anything else.

Police describe the suspect as a man approximately in his late teens or early 20s with a slim build, dark complexion, black braided hair in corn rows, with maroon Adidas jacket and pants, and black sneakers.

Anyone with more information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).

ALSO READ | Back to school savings: Tips for deals and discounts for students

----------

* More Bronx news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube