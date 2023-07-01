2 women caught in crossfire while riding MTA bus in the Bronx

MELROSE, The Bronx (WABC) -- Two women were caught in the crossfire while riding an MTA bus in the Bronx.

Police say it all started with an argument on the street at 756 Union Avenue on Saturday just before 3:30 p.m.

Shots were fired, and the BX4 bus was struck by gunfire.

The suspect, described as a man in his 30s-40s fled in a red vehicle.

An investigation is ongoing.

