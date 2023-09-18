21-year-old arrested after Bronx double shooting that killed a 71-year-old woman

MOTT HAVEN, The Bronx (WABC) -- Police have made an arrest in the Bronx double shooting that claimed the life of one innocent bystander and injured another.

Enriqueta Rivera, 71, was waiting to cross the street with her back turned when gunfire erupted on Sept. 14th at the corner of E. 139th Street and Brook Avenue. She was shot one time in the heart, and later died at the hospital.

Another bullet hit a nearby vendor, Albertina Reyes, 34, in the left arm as she was standing with a friend. She was taken to the same hospital and expected to survive her injuries.

Police arrested and charged 21-year-old Joshua Evans with murder and attempted murder in connection to the incident.

The suspect was found hiding at a relative's home in Mount Vernon.

According to police, the intended targets in the shooting were rival gang members.

"Two males got into a dispute. One of the males pulled out a firearm and fired multiple shots at the other," Asst. Chief Benjamin Gurley of the NYPD Patrol Bureau Bronx said after the incident on Thursday. "Those bullets struck two innocent people standing out on the street."

The recent gang violence appears to involve rival residents of the Mitchell and the Mott Haven Houses, with most of the suspects being suspected gang members in their teens and 20s. The motive appears to be nothing more than long standing differences passed down through generations.

"Historical beef for the most part. Territory, various things. Just groups not getting along," Gurley said.

