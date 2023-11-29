Victim's son babysat 5-year-old boy before deadly rampage in Bronx apartment, detectives say

Kemberly Richardson has more on the investigation.

MOTT HAVEN, The Bronx (WABC) -- Disturbing new details have been revealed in the murders of three people who were found stabbed and beaten inside their apartment in the Bronx on Sunday.

Police are calling the 18-year-old son of one of the victims, 38-year-old Jonathan Rivera, a person of interest in the killings.

Detectives believe the teen was babysitting his 5-year-old half-brother Kayden Rivera Saturday night.

They believe he went on the deadly rampage after his father and his father's girlfriend, 33-year-old Hanoi Peralta, returned home to their Mott Haven apartment.

Police say the victims were stabbed several times and believe the teen also beat them with a pot, to the point that it became bent.

Neighbors heard the screaming, but the bodies weren't found until daybreak.

The teen then went to his mother's apartment in the Bronx. She called an ambulance later Sunday afternoon after he said he was hearing voices.

He was taken to Westchester Medical Center where police say the teen uttered that he had killed someone.

Detectives obtained a search warrant for his mother's apartment and found bloody clothing and a pair of sneakers that matched a bloody footprint inside the murder apartment.

The teen is undergoing a psychiatric evaluation.

So far, no charges have been filed.

