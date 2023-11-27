Son of victim being questioned as possible suspect after 3 found dead in Bronx apartment

MOTT HAVEN, The Bronx (WABC) -- The teenage son of one victim is now being being questioned as a possible suspect after three people, including a child, were found stabbed to death inside an apartment in the Bronx on Sunday morning.

Both Jonathan Rivera and his son Kayden Rivera were found repeatedly stabbed inside their building on East 136th Street in Mott Haven at 8 a.m.

Also targeted in the deadly attack was Kayden's mother, 33-year-old Hanoi Peralta.

Eyewitness News learned on Monday that Jonathan Rivera's teenage son checked himself into the hospital with cuts on his hands. The staff said he also made statements about hearing voices in his head.

Family members of the victims are trying to come to terms with the heartbreaking loss.

Less than one month ago, the family celebrated Kayden's 5th birthday.

In an exclusive interview by phone, Peralta's sister told Eyewitness News that she wanted the world to know just how special Hanoi and Kayden were. For her safety, Eyewitness News is not revealing her name.

"He loved his mother, she loved that boy," Peralta's sister said. "Where he was at, there she was, where she was, he was. They both had life purpose that was taken from both of them."

The 911 call came in Sunday around 6:45 a.m.

Jonathan Rivera was found in the lobby, while Peralta and their son Kayden were inside the couple's first floor apartment.

"God gives lives, he doesn't take them, that baby, that young lady, that family didn't deserve that," neighbor Paulette Williams said.

Peralta's sister told Eyewitness News reporter Kemberly Richardson that she and Hanoi just saw each other a few days ago.

"We spent the day shopping for Christmas," she said. "The next day was Thanksgiving. Never expected someone to want to harm them or anybody of all people, a kid at that."

She remembers Kayden as a ball of energy, who would light up a room.

"The sweetest little thing. He loved action figures, anything Marvel. He owned a toy shop, he had it all," she said.

