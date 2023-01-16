71-year-old man shot in chest in Brooklyn basement says he knew shooter

A 71-year-old man who was shot in the chest in the basement of his East Flatbush, Brooklyn home says he knew the woman who shot him. Lauren Glassberg has the story.

EAST FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A 71-year-old man who was shot in the chest in Brooklyn on Sunday, now tells police that he knew the woman shot him.

The shooting happened just before 5:30 p.m. in the basement of a home located at 267 East 48th Street in East Flatbush on Sunday

The resident, a 71-year-old man, told police from his hospital bed that he knew the woman who shot him but not her name.

Police say the victim told them that she and another woman showed up Sunday, asking for $5,000 to help a friend get out of jail. When he said he didn't have that kind of money, he was shot in the chest.

By Monday, the crime scene was cleared except for a blood-stained cloth outside the house.

The 71-year-old was taken to Kings County Hospital where he is In stable condition.

Neighbors who spoke to Eyewitness News reporter Lauren Glassberg were surprised about the shooting and didn't even know anyone lived in the house.

"We've been living here for a good number of years, but from what we heard it's very sad," neighbor Jillian Fletcher said.

She said she did not know anyone was living in the house.

The two female suspects drove off in a black sedan.

Meanwhile the victim, the 71-year-old, police said he was arrested last year for luring a child to commit a crime.

He also told police he had lent money to the suspect in the past.

