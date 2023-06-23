2 people shot in Bay Ridge, Brooklyn; conditions are unknown

BAY RIDGE, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Two people were taken to the hospital after a double shooting in Brooklyn on Friday, according to officials.

The FDNY says they received a call around 4:15 p.m. about two people shot at 9411 Fifth Avenue in Bay Ridge.

Citizen App video captured the scene where the incident took place.

The two victims were taken to NYU Langone Hospital Brooklyn.

There's no word yet on their conditions or what led up to the shooting.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

