Police: 2 suspects slapped people while riding by on Citi Bike in Brooklyn

WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police are searching for two suspects on a Citi Bike who went around slapping people in Brooklyn while they rode by.
The incidents happened on Wallabout Street in Williamsburg on Thursday.
Authorities say the suspects slapped a 43-year-old man in the back of his head while he was walking them down the block. The duo then slapped a 24-year-old woman
Both victims were wearing traditional Jewish attire.
Neither victim was physically injured.
