  • Watch Now
  • Watch Now

WATCH LIVE

New York CityNew JerseyLong IslandNorthern SuburbsConnecticut
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Man wanted for liquid attack on MTA worker in Brooklyn

ByEyewitness News WABC logo
Sunday, February 12, 2023 2:15AM
Man watned for liquid attack on MTA worker
EMBED <>More Videos

Police are searching for a man wanted in a liquid attack on an MTA worker.

BROOKLYN (WABC) -- Police are searching for a man who reportedly sprayed a mystery liquid on a 43-year-old female transit employee's face.

The attack happened two weeks ago and the victim was inside the conductor's car of a C train in Brooklyn at the time.

She says the man came up to her and sprayed the liquid without warning.

The attack caused irritation to her eyes.

RELATED | How to help with Turkey earthquake relief effort in Tri-State area

----------

* More Brooklyn news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW