Man wanted for liquid attack on MTA worker in Brooklyn

Police are searching for a man wanted in a liquid attack on an MTA worker.

BROOKLYN (WABC) -- Police are searching for a man who reportedly sprayed a mystery liquid on a 43-year-old female transit employee's face.

The attack happened two weeks ago and the victim was inside the conductor's car of a C train in Brooklyn at the time.

She says the man came up to her and sprayed the liquid without warning.

The attack caused irritation to her eyes.

