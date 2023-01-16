Man critical after being shot in the chest in Brooklyn

It happened just before 4 p.m. near 4th Avenue and Dean Street in Boerum Hill.

BOERUM HILL, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A man is in critical condition after being shot in the chest in Brooklyn.

The suspect, described as a man wearing a blue camo shirt, was seen fleeing on Dean Street.

The victim, who is believed to be in his twenties was taken to Methodist Hospital in critical condition.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting are unknown.

