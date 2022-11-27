Gunman chases victim down the block during Brooklyn shooting

A gunman chased a victim down the street in East New York, Brooklyn.

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A gunman chased a man down the block during a shooting in Brooklyn.

It happened November 7 around 4:30 p.m. on Linwood Street and Pitkin Avenue in East New York.

The victim had just parked on the block. He tried to escape from the gunman and at one point ducked behind his own car.

A bullet wound hit him in the backside as he ran away.

Police are currently searching for the gunman.

