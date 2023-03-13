Police searching for suspects in deadly Brooklyn shooting

SHEEPSHEAD BAY, Brooklyn (WABC) -- The search is on for suspects after a deadly shooting in Brooklyn.

Police responded to 29th Street and Avenue U in Sheepshead Bay around 8 p.m. Sunday where a 29-year-old man was shot multiple times in the chest.

The victim died from his injuries at Coney Island Hospital.

Police say three suspects ran away from the scene.

There is no word on what led up to the shooting.

