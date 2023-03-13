  • Full Story
Police searching for suspects in deadly Brooklyn shooting

ByEyewitness News WABC logo
Monday, March 13, 2023 2:53AM
SHEEPSHEAD BAY, Brooklyn (WABC) -- The search is on for suspects after a deadly shooting in Brooklyn.

Police responded to 29th Street and Avenue U in Sheepshead Bay around 8 p.m. Sunday where a 29-year-old man was shot multiple times in the chest.

The victim died from his injuries at Coney Island Hospital.

Police say three suspects ran away from the scene.

There is no word on what led up to the shooting.

