Teen shot in back of head among 3 injured after gunman opens fire on car in Brooklyn

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

Brooklyn triple shooting injures 3, including 2 teens

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Three people, including two teenagers, were injured when a gunman opened fire on the car they were sitting in early Sunday in Brooklyn.

Police said the three victims were inside a vehicle near the intersection of Dumont Avenue and Drew Street in the East New York section around 3:30 a.m.

Responding officers found a 35-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds, a 16-year-old who had shot in the back of the head, and a 17-year-old with a graze wound to the face.

They were all taken to Brookdale hospital where the 35-year-old and 16-year-old are in critical condition.

Police are investigation and, so far, no arrests have been made.

ALSO READ | How to help families of fallen police officers
EMBED More News Videos

Naveen Dhaliwal has more on how to help families of fallen police officers.



----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
east new yorkbrooklynnew york cityman injuredshots firedshootingteen shotman shot
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
After the omicron wave, what's next for the COVID pandemic?
Candlelight vigil held for NYPD officer killed in Harlem shooting
AccuWeather: Partly sunny
Tax filing season starts Monday. What to expect for 2022
5 tax changes that can boost your refund this year
COVID Updates: FDA considers limiting monoclonal antibody treatments
Russia rejects UK claim of trying to replace Ukraine leader
Show More
Young officer slain in Harlem joined to help 'chaotic city'
Mayor Adams: All city agencies will join fight against gun violence
How to help families of NYPD officers slain in line of duty
Alleged gunman in NYPD officer shooting remains in critical condition
5 NYPD officers have been shot since the start of 2022
More TOP STORIES News