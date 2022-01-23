Teen shot in back of head among 3 injured after gunman opens fire on car in Brooklyn

Police said the three victims were inside a vehicle near the intersection of Dumont Avenue and Drew Street in the East New York section around 3:30 a.m.
Responding officers found a 35-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds, a 16-year-old who had shot in the back of the head, and a 17-year-old with a graze wound to the face.
They were all taken to Brookdale hospital where the 35-year-old and 16-year-old are in critical condition.
Police are investigation and, so far, no arrests have been made.
