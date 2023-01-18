Man slashed in face on 12th floor of apartment building in Brooklyn

A man was slashed in the face on the 12 floor of an apartment building in Prospect Lefferts Gardens, Brooklyn during a dispute Tuesday night. Lucy Yang spoke with the shaken residents.

PROSPECT LEFFERTS GARDENS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A man was slashed in the face inside an apartment building in Brooklyn during a dispute Tuesday night.

A luxury apartment building at 123 Linden Boulevard became a gory crime scene.

"I see one of our lounge chairs drenched in blood," one resident said. "There's cops all over the lobby. Cops all over outside. Ambulance."

Police reported that the attack happened around 6:15 p.m. inside the location on the 12th floor.

The victim, who was slashed in the face, is expected to survive. Detectives believe the victim and suspect knew each other.

"Some residents were on the 12th floor where it happened. They heard screaming, yelling. Two guys," the resident said.

RELATED: Eyewitness News is tracking crime and safety across New York City and in your neighborhood

The 26-story modern apartment building in Prospect Lefferts Gardens features high-end amenities, but residents complain it's lacking the most important necessity: safety.

"They liken it to a fake Louis Vuitton bag. Which is to say it looks luxurious on outside but on the inside, it's really kind of scary," said one resident who did not want to be named.

Just last month, police were at the building for a violent armed robbery where thousands of dollars in cash, jewelry and marijuana were stolen from one apartment. Police are looking for three men, reportedly armed with guns and a knife.

Tenants argue that there is not enough security.

"We are terrified. There's lots of single women that live here. I'm one of them," one resident said. "We moved here specifically for the security."

"There isn't any security to speak of. Doormen don't really check people before they go into elevators," resident Adam Howard said.

Eyewitness News reporter Lucy Yang reached out to building management several times Tuesday night, but have not yet heard back.

Meanwhile, residents say they are now planning to withhold rent or get out of their leases early.

----------

* More Brooklyn news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.