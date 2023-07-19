3 people slashed in Williamsburg; police searching for suspect

WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police are investigating after three people were slashed in Brooklyn on Tuesday.

The bloody attack happened just before 9 p.m. at 340 Roebling Street in the heart of Williamsburg.

The victims, two men and one woman, were all rushed to the hospital.

One man is in serious condition after being slashed in the neck.

Another man was slashed in the face and the back. He's expected to survive.

The woman was slashed in the right wrist. She's also expected to survive.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

